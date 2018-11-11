Blessed Productions Annual Toy Concert

Divine Temple Church Of The First Born 5532 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53218

Blessed Productions Annual Toy Concert

Special Guests:

Bishop Darrell McFadden and The Disciples

of Brooklyn, New York

The Independent Gospelettes

Voices of Faith

Doc Smith and The Disciples

Free Admission with: One New Children's Toy ( ages 6-16) and One Pair of Gloves or Hat For The Homeless

$20 Donation If Items Are Not Donated!

Divine Temple Church Of The First Born 5532 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53218
4148393286
