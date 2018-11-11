Blessed Productions Annual Toy Concert
Divine Temple Church Of The First Born 5532 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53218
Special Guests:
Bishop Darrell McFadden and The Disciples
of Brooklyn, New York
The Independent Gospelettes
Voices of Faith
Doc Smith and The Disciples
Free Admission with: One New Children's Toy ( ages 6-16) and One Pair of Gloves or Hat For The Homeless
$20 Donation If Items Are Not Donated!
