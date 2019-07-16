Blithe Spirit
Hicklin Studio Theatre (UW-Whitewater) 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
Blithe Spirit
July 16 - 19 at 7:30pm
July 20 - 21 at 2:00pm
Hicklin Studio Theatre
By Noël Coward Directed by: Bruce Cohen
This smash-hit comedy offers up fussy cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine. While researching his next novel, Charles enlists the aid of Madame Arcati to conjure a séance at a small dinner party. To everyone’s surprise, she successfully brings back the spirit of his ex-wife, Elvira. As personalities clash, Charles’ current wife passes over, joining Elvira in otherworldly mischief to haunt their former husband.
"A world-class comedy" - TheatreMania.com
Seating is limited in Hicklin Studio Theatre, advance purchase is recommended.
Tickets by phone: 262-472-2222