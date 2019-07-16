Blithe Spirit

July 16 - 19 at 7:30pm

July 20 - 21 at 2:00pm

Hicklin Studio Theatre

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE: two shows for $29 or less

By Noël Coward Directed by: Bruce Cohen

This smash-hit comedy offers up fussy cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine. While researching his next novel, Charles enlists the aid of Madame Arcati to conjure a séance at a small dinner party. To everyone’s surprise, she successfully brings back the spirit of his ex-wife, Elvira. As personalities clash, Charles’ current wife passes over, joining Elvira in otherworldly mischief to haunt their former husband.

"A world-class comedy" - TheatreMania.com

Seating is limited in Hicklin Studio Theatre, advance purchase is recommended.

Tickets by phone: 262-472-2222