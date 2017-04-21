Blitz Week

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 8-9 p.m.

Join the staff of the UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium for a week of free stargazing from May 1 - May 4, 2017. Enjoy an intimate night with your loved one, an educational outing with your family or a good time with friends. Depending on the weather, plan on being on the fifth floor of the Physics building or inside the planetarium dome. 

Price: FREE

