Block Party - National Black Out Day
Tiefenthaler Park 2501 W. Galena St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Economic Empowerment And Liberation for our People
Come Join Us As We Honor National Black Out Day... by celebrating black businesses, entertainment, artist, and everything Black and Dope in Milwaukee.
If you would like to be a Volunteer to help out with this event... please register here!!!
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VjrRX4PYf35gpUtRuAipF2IIDt70PTqR7R1AuG7NPOE/view
Info
Tiefenthaler Park 2501 W. Galena St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Activist