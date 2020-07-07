Block Party - National Black Out Day

Google Calendar - Block Party - National Black Out Day - 2020-07-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Block Party - National Black Out Day - 2020-07-07 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Block Party - National Black Out Day - 2020-07-07 13:00:00 iCalendar - Block Party - National Black Out Day - 2020-07-07 13:00:00

Tiefenthaler Park 2501 W. Galena St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Economic Empowerment And Liberation for our People

Come Join Us As We Honor National Black Out Day... by celebrating black businesses, entertainment, artist, and everything Black and Dope in Milwaukee.

If you would like to be a Volunteer to help out with this event... please register here!!!

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VjrRX4PYf35gpUtRuAipF2IIDt70PTqR7R1AuG7NPOE/view

Info

Tiefenthaler Park 2501 W. Galena St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Activist
Google Calendar - Block Party - National Black Out Day - 2020-07-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Block Party - National Black Out Day - 2020-07-07 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Block Party - National Black Out Day - 2020-07-07 13:00:00 iCalendar - Block Party - National Black Out Day - 2020-07-07 13:00:00