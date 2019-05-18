Bloom n' Groom -- Plant Sale at Washington Park
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Turn your yard into a sanctuary for native plants and wildlife! Different species of annual plants, both basket-size and small container-size, as well as native plant species will be available. More information to come! A portion of the profits from the sale will go to the Urban Ecology Center.
