Bloom n' Groom -- Plant Sale at Washington Park

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Turn your yard into a sanctuary for native plants and wildlife! Different species of annual plants, both basket-size and small container-size, as well as native plant species will be available. More information to come! A portion of the profits from the sale will go to the Urban Ecology Center.

Benefits / Charity, Kids & Family, Outdoors/Fitness
