Bloomin’ Holidaze
Museum of Wisconsin Art 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend, Wisconsin 53095
Exquisite florals. Expert demos. Make-your-own bouquet bar. Kick-start the holiday season with MOWA’s Fifth Annual Bloomin’ Holidaze.
Friday and Saturday
Florals in the Galleries
View the work of Wisconsin’s most talented floral designers.
Expert Demonstrations
Learn how to create your own holiday floral arrangements, cook with lavender, and plant for wildlife.
Holiday Market
Shop for friends and family from a selection of local makers and Wisconsin artists in the MOWA Shop.
Wreath and Flower Bar
Customize a holiday wreath or seasonal arrangement to take home
Bloomin’ Café
All weekend the studio will transform into a festive—and delicious—holiday café.
Sunday
Experience the florals before they’re gone! Plus, enjoy the café and explore the MOWA Shop.
Visit wisconsinart.org for all the details.