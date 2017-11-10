Exquisite florals. Expert demos. Make-your-own bouquet bar. Kick-start the holiday season with MOWA’s Fifth Annual Bloomin’ Holidaze.

Friday and Saturday

Florals in the Galleries

View the work of Wisconsin’s most talented floral designers.

Expert Demonstrations

Learn how to create your own holiday floral arrangements, cook with lavender, and plant for wildlife.

Holiday Market

Shop for friends and family from a selection of local makers and Wisconsin artists in the MOWA Shop.

Wreath and Flower Bar

Customize a holiday wreath or seasonal arrangement to take home

Bloomin’ Café

All weekend the studio will transform into a festive—and delicious—holiday café.

Sunday

Experience the florals before they’re gone! Plus, enjoy the café and explore the MOWA Shop.

Visit wisconsinart.org for all the details.