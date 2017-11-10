Folksinger David HB Drake will present his tribute to the classic folk music of the 60’s at the North Shore Library, 6800 N Port Washington Road, Glendale WI 53217 at 1pm on Friday November 10, 2017. This program is free and open to the public- no tickets needed. Information at: http://www.mcfls.org/northshorelibrary/aprograms.html

“Blowing in the Wind” is a concert for these mighty times. The best music of David’s mentors - Peter, Paul and Mary, Pete Seeger, Phil Ochs, Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie, John Denver, Joni Mitchell, the Kingston Trio and more echo down the years sung by someone who was there, who honors the “dream”, and who never stopped singing the songs. The program is presented with a PowerPoint panorama complete with sing-along slides and a history of the folk era.