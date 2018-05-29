Blue Ox Music Festival Happy Hour w/Charlie Parr & Buffalo Gospel (4pm)

Join us for a meet & greet AND special performances by Charlie Parr & Buffalo Gospel.

Charlie and Buffalo Gospel will draw raffle tickets at 5pm & 7pm for a 3-day pass to the Blue Ox Music Festival, which is June 14, 15, & 16. Raffle winners must be present to win.

Other prizes will be raffled off between 7-8pm.

Special Blue Ox Lemonade cocktails & food from Great Lakes Galley will be available for purchase.

Free Admission