Comedy has never tasted so good! Check out Milwaukee’s newest comedy night, the Blue Ribbon Comedy Show at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom! Join us Thursday, June 21st at 7:30pm for some of the best in local comics along side delicious Pabst craft beers made on site.

Tickets only $7 pre-sale, $10 day of show. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 7:30. This event has limited seating, get your tickets before they sell out!

Blue Ribbon Comedy Show

Thursday, June 21 at 7:30pm

at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom

1037 West Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI (11th and Juneau)

Presented by Milwaukee Comedy