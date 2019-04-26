Comedy in a Classic Milwaukee Venue!

Come out for some laughs and see why this show is getting a lot of attention for its beautiful venue, great beers on tap and of course, hilarious comedy. Now two shows at the Pabst Taproom every month!

Comedy has never tasted so good! Check out Milwaukee’s newest comedy night, the Blue Ribbon Comedy Show at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom! Join us Friday and Saturday the 4th weekend every month at 9pm for some of the best of local and regional comics, along side delicious Pabst craft beers made on site.

House host, Elijah Holbrook!

Tickets are only $10 in advance online or $15 at the door. This show WILL SELL OUT!

Doors open at 8:30pm, show starts at 9pm. This event has limited seating, get your tickets before they sell out!

Parking Info!

Parking near the Pabst Taproom can get tricky on busy nights. Save yourself some trouble and reserve your spot in the parking garage right across the street from the venue!

Step 1: download the ParqEx app

Step 2: search “1036 W. Juneau Avenue”

Step 3: reserve a parking spot in for ONLY $4!!

https://www.parqex.com/

Blue Ribbon Comedy Show

Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 at 9pm

at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom

1037 West Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI (11th and Juneau)