Comedy in a Classic Milwaukee Venue!

This show is getting a lot of attention for its beautiful venue, great beers on tap and of course, hilarious comedy. So much, that we have added a whole weekend of comedy at the Pabst Brewery and Taproom every month.

Comedy has never tasted so good! Check out Milwaukee’s newest comedy night, the Blue Ribbon Comedy Show at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom! Join us Friday and Saturday the 4th weekend every month at 9pm for some of the best of local and regional comics, along side delicious Pabst craft beers made on site.

January's Headliner is JOHN EGAN!

John is a regular performer at Comedy Clubs, Festivals, Corporate Events and within the Wisconsin Comedy community. He has also gotten to perform at historic venues like Turner Hall and The Weidner Center. He has been featured on Wisconsin Public Radio and on the popular internet series “Beer & Board Games”.

John’s relatability and style has also led him to open up for comedians Pete Holmes, Kyle Kinane, Nikki Glaser, Michael Ian Black and Al Madrigal.

Tickets are only $10 in advance online or $15 at the door.

Doors open at 8:30pm, show starts at 9pm. This event has limited seating, get your tickets before they sell out!

Blue Ribbon Comedy Show

Friday, January 25 and Saturday January 26 at 9pm

at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom

1037 West Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI (11th and Juneau)