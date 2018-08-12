The Ozaukee County Historical Society will hold Bluegrass at the Village on Sunday, August 12th at the Ozaukee County Pioneer Village from 12-6PM.

Now one of the largest bluegrass festivals in this area, Bluegrass at the Village will host five bluegrass bands that will take the stage on the old Cedarburg train station platform. This year's lineup includes: Sawdust Symphony, Genesee Ridge, Pickin' Up Speed, River Bend Bluegrass and back by popular demand, The Henhouse Prowlers.

Those who attend will be greeted by young fiddlers from the area who will play a tune or two. They can stroll through the outdoor living history museum to learn what life was like in rural Ozaukee County between 1840-1920. At 2:00 anyone who wants to show off their talents can join in an old fashioned "Kitchen Band" on the porch of the Maronde Cabin.

There are a wide variety of food and beverage selections being served throughout the day and people who love to "win" can participate in the huge fundraising raffle and get some wonderful prizes donated by local businesses.

There are 500 seats under the tent. Picnic tables, additional chairs are shaded by trees. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. (No coolers or carry-in food or beverage is permitted). For more info visit: http://www.ochs.co.ozaukee.wi.us/