The Blueprint Demo Day - Cohort 2

Young Enterprising Society (YES), in partnership with the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Institute, and Northwestern Mutual present Demo Day for The Blueprint: Cohort 2.

The Blueprint helps to develop a rich entrepreneurial ecosystem in the areas of technology, eCommerce and advanced manufacturing. The Blueprint’s programs provide entrepreneurs and small businesses looking to start and scale in Wisconsin with tools for sustainable business models that will help them be successful.

On Sunday, June, 30 2019 from 2 - 6 pm, the public is invited to the African American Historical Society Museum for Demo Day, where the 12 businesses that completed The Blueprint: Cohort 2 will showcase their 3 minute pitches.

Our special guest will be Sheena Allen is best-known as the founder and CEO of mobile application company, Sheena Allen Apps. Allen attended the University of Southern Mississippi to major in psychology and film. In 2011, during her senior year of college, she thought of an idea for a finance / money organizing mobile app after leaving Wal-Mart with a long receipt. With no technical background, Sheena designed her first app in Microsoft Word before finding a developer to partner with. Since then, Allen has built her mobile app companies to have millions of downloads and started her own development company, HouseBoxx.

List of Pitching Businesses:

Aerial Driven Vision - Your premier drone service company, dedicated to providing high quality drone imagery services to clients.

ATC Hair Care - A Thinning Therapy Solution that stimulates the scalp to help treat and reduce the appearance of hair loss.

Bosom Buddy - A tool meant to extend your bra's life.

Crowned Soles - An e-commerce women's shoe retailer that provides individual and large group ordering and customization options.

Essentially You - A platform that offers body care and home products that allows for personalized ingredients and packaging options.

Good Entertainment - A multi media production company that creates, develops and distributes content that gives ownership back to the independent filmmaker.

GoodVibez - A platform that centralizes music and social interation while crossing barriers of language and cultural expressions.

MuSample - A platform that provides musical artist with automated rights management to ensure that they obtain a financial return on their musical investments.

Norwood Media Group - A social media management company that helps bring visibility to small businesses by building personal relationships and focusing solely on displaying their voice using social media.

Opportunity Crowd - A real estate investment platform that gives non-accredited individuals access to invest in opportunity zones.

Privy Consult - An on demand gig economy application to help balance daily tasks and earn money.

Ready, Set, Staff - A staffing platform with a focus on addressing over and understaffing issues in real time.