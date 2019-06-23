Blues Bash (1pm): Maple Road Blues Band, Rev. Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar boys w/Westside Andy, Alex Wilson Band & The Jimmys

Hosted by the Paramount Music Association- FREE to attend

SATURDAY - Music starts at 1:30

Water Street Hotshots

The Stephen Hull Experience featuring Pierre "Mr. Untouchable" Lee

Milwaukee Mike & the Mob

Altered Five Blues band

SUNDAY - Music starts at 1:00

Maple Road blues band

Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar boys w/Westside Andy

Alex Wilson band

The Jimmys

FREE to attend. Food & Drink available for purchase in the park, stop downtown and grab a Strawberry themed bite to eat and bring it to the park!

Proceeds will benefit the Paramount Music Association and a portion will benefit Family Promise of Ozaukee County, both 501c3 non-profit organizations.

Bring a donation for Family promise. they need items (new please) like: Hand soap, paper towels, garbage bags, air freshener, bath towels, pillow cases, fruit snacks, ramen noodles, gift cards (Gas or Grocery)