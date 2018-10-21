Blues Bash Fundraiser

Wayne's Drive-In 1331 Covered Bridge Road, Town of Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012

Live music from 2-7, a portion of the entire day's proceeds will benefit the Paramount Music Association (a 501c3 non-profit)

Bring the family for great food and live music under the tent. Free to attend, donations appreciated. 50/50 raffle, Packer football raffle, more!

Performances starting at 2pm and include:

Jonny T-Bird & the MPs

Robert Allen Jr

Katz Sass Band

The Blues Disciples

Alex Wilson

Altered Five Blues Band

Reverend Raven

Charles Walker

Info
Wayne's Drive-In 1331 Covered Bridge Road, Town of Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance
