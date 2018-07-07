On Saturday, July 7, at 8 p.m., blues guitar legend Buddy Guy will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

Eric Clapton once described Buddy Guy as the best guitar player alive. He has won seven Grammy Awards and toured worldwide. With his storied career and countless accolades, Buddy Guy has nothing left to prove—but he still plays like he does. His blistering, wizard-like guitar solos have defined Chicago blues for generations of listeners.

Born in Louisiana, Buddy Guy began playing guitar as a teenager and moved to Chicago in 1957 to test his chops in Chicago’s famed blues scene. He soon rose through the ranks to become one of the most respected guitarists of his generation. The Guardian calls Buddy Guy “one of the most exhilarating guitarists in the world.”

Guy is Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, an iconic force on guitar whose incandescent solos reveal the fiery, uninhibited soul of the blues. A fiercely talented player and the guitar hero’s guitar hero, Guy has inspired everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Mark Knopfler, and Rolling Stone ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” As Keith Richards put it, “He’s the top honcho now.”

