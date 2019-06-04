Blues & Jazz Jam w/Jeff Stoll & David "Harmonica" Miller (6pm)

Blues & Jazz Jam featuring JEFF STOLL and David "Harmonica" Miller to appear every Tuesday from 6-9 PM at the spacious family-friendly Brewtown Eatery located at 5121 W Howard Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220. The world famous and gifted Jeff Stoll will be on keyboard while multitasking on the bass, drums, and vocals. Jeff will astound you with the rare ability to play virtually any song you wish! David Miller will be playing the harmonica, guitar, and singing. This all-ages venue has a full menu equipped with a wide variety of delicious and affordable entrees including a kid's menu. Please check out their website for more details at https://www.brewtowneatery.com/

Those sitting-in, please bring your own guitar, bass and amp, or snare drum and sticks. There will be microphones and a guitar amp available. We welcome all jazz and blues musicians! Don't be shy, sign-up on the open jam sheet!

Many thanks go out to Norm and Jill for consistently supporting live music. Please set aside your Tuesday to witness an eclectic night of music while dining in a comfortable atmosphere. Let us know you will be attending and we'll see you there!

#BrewtownEatery #JeffStoll #DavidHarmonicaMiller