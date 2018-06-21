On Thursday, June 21, at 8 p.m., renowned blues storyteller Keb’ Mo’ returns to the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

Three-time Grammy winner and roots storyteller Keb’ Mo’ is the modern standard bearer of the Delta blues tradition, bringing a big backbeat, a storyteller’s eye, and an ample dose of soul to his modern take on the country blues. Born Kevin Moore in Los Angeles, he started recording under his Keb’ Mo’ moniker in 1994 and since has become one of the most celebrated blues artists of his time. His songs have been recorded by Joe Cocker and B.B. King, and his collaborators include such legends as Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, and Taj Mahal.

Rolling Stone calls Keb’ Mo’s music “tasteful, well-played and sung, and conspicuously respectful of tradition…his music has never lost its core, authentic focus.”

Keb’ Mo’s vibrant, versatile performances make blues music—and the stories hidden within that music—come alive. His guitar playing has garnered him two invitations to Eric Clapton’s acclaimed Crossroads Festival and has inspired leading instrument maker Gibson to issue signature guitar models in his name. Mo’ has also been featured in TV and film, playing Robert Johnson in the 1998 documentary “Can’t You Hear The Wind Howl,” appearing three times on the television series “Touched By An Angel,” and playing the ghostly bluesman Possum in John Sayles’ 2007 movie “Honeydripper.” Mo’ has also played his iconic version of “America the Beautiful” on the television show “The West Wing,” as well as at the real-life White House for President Obama.

Keb’ Mo’s performance is made possible with support from presenting sponsor David and Lori Nicholas, major sponsor The Cookery Restaurant & Wine Bar, and supporting sponsors Bob and Paula Cummings, Nathan Nichols & Company, Parkwood Lodge, and RocketDSD.com/IceCreamSource.com.

Keb’ Mo’ will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 21. Tickets for the concert range from $48 to $75. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.