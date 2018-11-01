Blues Traveler w/Con Brio

Google Calendar - Blues Traveler w/Con Brio - 2018-11-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blues Traveler w/Con Brio - 2018-11-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blues Traveler w/Con Brio - 2018-11-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Blues Traveler w/Con Brio - 2018-11-01 20:00:00

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Blues Traveler emerged in the late ‘80s and are best known for their improvisational live shows and tireless touring, and their breakthrough, multi-platinum selling album four, which earned them a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance and features hit singles “Run-Around” and “Hook.” Throughout their career the band has released 20 full-length albums with their most recent, Blow Up the Moon, being a collaborative effort featuring a range of artists across the musical spectrum, representing country, pop, reggae and hip-hop. Throughout their extensive career, Blues Traveler has earned a massive fanbase of dedicated and loyal followers and continues to do so with each performance.

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Blues Traveler w/Con Brio - 2018-11-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blues Traveler w/Con Brio - 2018-11-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blues Traveler w/Con Brio - 2018-11-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Blues Traveler w/Con Brio - 2018-11-01 20:00:00