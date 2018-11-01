Blues Traveler w/Con Brio

Blues Traveler emerged in the late ‘80s and are best known for their improvisational live shows and tireless touring, and their breakthrough, multi-platinum selling album four, which earned them a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance and features hit singles “Run-Around” and “Hook.” Throughout their career the band has released 20 full-length albums with their most recent, Blow Up the Moon, being a collaborative effort featuring a range of artists across the musical spectrum, representing country, pop, reggae and hip-hop. Throughout their extensive career, Blues Traveler has earned a massive fanbase of dedicated and loyal followers and continues to do so with each performance.