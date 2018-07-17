Blues Traveler Comes to DCA

On Tuesday, July 17, at 8 p.m., beloved jam band Blues Traveler will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

Blues Traveler is one of America’s most popular live bands, having built a dedicated fan base with their boundless energy, improvisational live shows, and tireless touring. The band’s breakthrough, multi-platinum selling album “four” (featuring hit singles “Run-Around” and “Hook”) earned them a Grammy for Best Rock Performance. Since Blues Traveler formed in 1987, they have released 20 full-length albums.

The Star Tribune calls Blues Traveler “smoldering…confident and at ease.”

Blues Traveler’s most recent album, “Blow Up the Moon,” is a collaborative effort featuring a range of artists from across the musical spectrum, representing country, pop, reggae, and hip-hop. As one of the most successful representatives of the jam band movement, Blues Traveler continues to chart new musical directions. In October, they will release “Hurry Up & Hang Around,” a twelve-track opus that finds the band re-energized and laser-focused, stirring up an intoxicating brew of rowdy rock, smoky psychedelica, southern folk, staggering soul, and brash blues.

Blues Traveler’s performance is made possible with support from headlining sponsor Stabbur Beer Garden; major sponsors Alexander’s Restaurant, 106.9 The Lodge, and Peninsula Pulse; and supporting sponsors Bob and Paula Cummings, On Deck Clothing Company, Inc., The White Gull Inn, Wild Tomato, and Door County Brewing Company Taproom and Music Hall.

Blues Traveler will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17. Tickets for the concert range from $45 to $75. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.