BluTender Fundraiser for Heroes for Healthcare
Blu (Pfister Hotel) 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
You're invited to join us for cocktails and networking on November 14th to support Heroes for Healthcare. We're hosting our 1st fundraising event at Blu Bar & Lounge at The Pfister from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Stop by to network, enjoy the sights of Milwaukee, and support a local non-profit.
Join Us to Support Our Veterans
Your support during the event will go towards our services and resources to help Veterans start a career in healthcare. 10% of the bar revenue and all tips will be donated to Heroes for Healthcare.
Silent Auction
We will also have a silent auction with donated items from local organizations. Visit our event web page to see the list of donors.
About Heroes for Healthcare
Heroes for Healthcare is a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that helps military personnel find their career in healthcare after service. Our mission is to be a resource for our military during their transition to civilian life to achieve gainful employment in healthcare.
Event Details
Tuesday, November 14
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Blu Bar and Lounge, 23rd Floor of The Pfister, 424 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee