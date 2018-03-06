BLUTENDER Fundraiser for TBEY Arts Center
Blu Bar & Lounge at the Pfister 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Save the Date! Enjoy some crafty drinks and tasty eats at Blu Bar & Lounge with our guest bartenders. 10% of all drink proceeds and 100% of the tips will benefit TBEY Arts Center afterschool programs! Stop by, hang out and support a great cause!
Info
Blu Bar & Lounge at the Pfister 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Benefits / Charity, Kids & Family