Boat Cruise: Tangled Lines
Milwaukee Boat Line Dock 101 W. Michigan St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Tangled Lines is taking another cruise this year! Come join the fun and party with us all night. We'll be playing songs from our newest album coming out this summer, as well as tons of fun covers, and a mix of songs from our first album.
Like always, the first drink is free with ticket purchase. Board the boat at 8:30, boat takes off from the dock at 9:00 sharp.
Info
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Concerts, Live Music/Performance