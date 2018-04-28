Bockbierfest 2018 - 38th Annual (5pm)

Break out those Lederhosen and that Dirndl! Bockbierfest is the only German festival held in the Milwaukee area in April. Think of it as Oktoberfest in spring! Many friends and family have made this an annual “reunion” event bringing their entire family and enjoying the “Gemütlichkeit”. After a long cold Wisconsin winter, this festival celebrates spring with a variety of domestic and imported Bockbiers and lot of good German food including “Bockwurst”. Soda is available for the non-beer drinkers. Spielmannszug Milwaukee Drum and Bugle Corps will open the festival with a musical performance. Dance music by the Alte Kameraden Brass Band from Freistadt, WI throughout the evening. Contests throughout the evening including an official Masskrugstemmen event and beer drinking contests culminating with the annual crowning of the new Bockbier King and Queen.This event is held at the Hart Park Pavilion, 7300 West Chestnut Street, Wauwatosa WI 53213 the last Saturday of every April. Come see what you have been missing! Go to www.szmke.org for more details.