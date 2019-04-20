Body Language: Comedy & Burlesque Show! Join us for a body positive and intimate night of laughs, story telling and burlesque!

Comedy from Nina Davis, Rory Rusch and Marz Timms

Burlesque from Mama NoShits and OD Kimani

With your host Brittany Tilander

21+

$10 online presale

$15 door

Body Language is a body/sex positive, comedy focused, story telling showcase. Your story could range from an embarrassing sexual experience to that one time you went streaking across the football field to body modification and acceptance to realizing you have a sexy set of eyebrows. Some people are born with a lot of confidence others it takes years to accept your quirks. We all have a story about getting there.

The Underground Collaborative

161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Lower Level.

Presented by Milwaukee Comedy