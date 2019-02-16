Body Language: Comedy & Burlesque Show! Join us for a body positive and intimate night of laughs, story telling and burlesque!

With your host Brittany Tilander

Comedy from John McCombs, Lael O’Shaughnessy, and Kaitlyn Grissom

Burlesque from Mercury Stardust and Luna Nyx.

21+ Tickets are only $10 in advance or $15 at the door day of show.

At The Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Lower Level.

Body Language is a body/sex positive, comedy focused, story telling showcase. Your story could range from an embarrassing sexual experience to that one time you went streaking across the football field to body modification and acceptance to realizing you have a sexy set of eyebrows. Some people are born with a lot of confidence others it takes years to accept your quirks. We all have a story about getting there.