Body of Light - Photography Exhibition

Event time: 5pm -7pm Fri. 9am - 1pm Sat.

Body of Light"_ Photographic Explorations by Barbara Jean McHugh

The photographs in this exhibit were originally created by the artist some thirty years ago. Using light as a paint brush and the human form as canvas she literally shaped her personal vision in such a way as to awaken intimate feelings in the viewer.

Created before digital photography existed, these analog explorations channeled ideas and feelings of intimacy, sensuality, discovery and the simple joy of the human body.

The works to be on display literally shine a light on the viewers' own idea of what beauty is and transmits the deep sense of wonder that Barbara saw through the viewfinder decades ago.

This exhibition runs thru March 25, 2017