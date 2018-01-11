Boerner BREWtanicals with Bavarian Bierhaus

Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130

Discover area breweries, meet the brewers, learn about their history & process, and taste their beers in this fun monthly series from the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens!

January's guest brewery: Bavarian Bierhaus!

Each session $15 general public / $10 FBBG members

Participants must be 21+

Info
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Education, Museums & Tours
414-525-5653
