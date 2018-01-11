Boerner BREWtanicals with Bavarian Bierhaus

Discover area breweries, meet the brewers, learn about their history & process, and taste their beers in this fun monthly series from the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens!

January's guest brewery: Bavarian Bierhaus!

Each session $15 general public / $10 FBBG members

Participants must be 21+

Invite your Facebook friends at: https://www.facebook.com/events/156679091549481/