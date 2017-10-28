Bond, Boos, and Booze - A SafeHouse Halloween Bash

Safe House Restaurant 779 N. Front St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Attention all Spies in Disguise:

Control requests your presence at the SafeHouse for a celebration operation.

Don your best disguise and join us for a night full of top secret entertainment + drink specials.

ENJOY our Spook-tacular DJ with Scary Dancers playing the best haunted hits.

WIN the costume contest.

3 $100 prizes will be awarded to the Scariest, Most Creative and Best All Around Costume.

$8 Cover includes [1] Free Drink.

Safe House Restaurant 779 N. Front St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
