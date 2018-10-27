Bond, Booze, and Boos
Safe House Restaurant (Chicago) 60 E Ontario St, Chicago, Illinois 60611
Chicago area intelligence has confirmed that SafeHouse - the city's #1 spy themed restaurant and more - has announced the ultimate undercover mission for Halloween: Bond, Booze, and Boos. On Saturday, Oct. 27 the Safehouse will become a haunted operation as agents come in their best Halloween disguises for a night of mystery and fright.
Link: https://www.safehousechicago.com
Price: Free
Info
