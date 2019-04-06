Book Club: Readshops led by Karl Gartung

Saturdays, starting April 6th | 12:15-1:30 PM

Readshops led by Karl Gartung: Participants will dive into foundational works from the 20th century, beginning with works by “Objectivist" poets such as Louis Zukofsky, Charles Reznikoff, George Oppen, Basil Bunting, and Lorine Niedecker. We will be reading the poetry aloud and discussing it as questions arise, on the spot, as deeply as needed. The only prerequisite is curiosity. The first book to be read from in the series will be Zukofsky’s “A."

Perhaps it is as well to read

as to work(write),

so a readshop

(though not opposed to work.)

Read aloud,

not putting on airs,

putting poetry in the air,

to hear what we want to understand,

what we stand on.

Starting with Louis Zukofsky