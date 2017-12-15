Book Club Standup Showcase

Mojo Dojo Comedy is proud to present BOOK CLUB, a unique stand-up comedy show from J Tyler Menz to benefit local children's reading programs.

Tyler has challenged some of Milwaukee's funniest comics to write a set inspired entirely by one of their favorite books. They might analyze the storyline, play a main character, or riff on the book's place in literature, but one thing's for sure: you're going to laugh A LOT.

FEATURING

Carter Deems on "Where The Sidewalk Ends"

Ton Johnson on "The Cat in the Hat"

Matthew Kohr on "Wurthering Heights"

Carly Malison on "Slaughterhouse Five"

Cynthia Marie on "House of Leaves"

Kristoffer Puddicombe on "The Great Gatsby"

Proceeds from this show will benefit Milwaukee-area literacy programs.

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales and lagers in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!