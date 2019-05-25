Book Of Eden w/Genesis Renji

BOOK OF EDEN

Milwaukee rapper Genesis Renji brings his album ‘S.I.N.S: Stories I Never Shared’ to life. The show BOOK OF EDEN will be hosted on May 25th, 2019 at Company Brewing. Doors open at 10pm and the cover is $10. Online tickets are available for purchase for $7 at http://bookofeden.eventbrite.com or http://genesisrenji.com/tour.

Genesis Renji is a 26 year old rap artist focused on creating the highest quality of music he can, while pushing forward the narrative of self love accomplishment. Coming off a dynamic year in 2018, receiving a Murray Award, an Emmy nomination and a milestone performance at the Milwaukee Bucks halftime in November, Gen is looking to evolve his artistry and showmanship while sharing his truth.

BOOK OF EDEN serves as a night of sonic paradise. This will be the only time Genesis will ever perform the S.I.N.S album. Joining him for his live set are the Milwaukee duo Streetlight Society. The night will be opened with performances from Milwaukee songstresses Ammorelle, Jayne Joyce, and Amanda Huff.

The night will also be sponsored by Wisconsin businesses CopyWrite Magazine, The Fochshole, SayWerd Clothing, and the House Of Renji.