Book Launch: Poor and Needy: an exhibition on art, migration, and debt

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

7:00PM, FREE

Poor and Needy: an exhibition on art, migration, and debt

by Lise Haller Baggesen and Yvette Brackman (Poor Farm Press)

Poor & Needy was an exhibition, symposium, and publication organized by Yvette Brackman and Lise Haller Baggesen. Inspired by Emma Lazarus’ poem “The New Colossus,” engraved on the base of the Statue of Liberty in New York, Poor & Needy explored various economies of creative compassion. Housed in a former debtors farm, it engaged its site to reflect on ideas related to cooperation, migration, and debt.

The book - Poor and Needy: An exhibition on art, migration, and debt - was co-published by Poor Farm Press and Krabbeshiolm Højskole, and includes documentation of the exhibition (process) as well as reflective texts by Lise Haller Baggesen, Yvette Brackman, invited scholars, and exhibiting artists.

Exhibiting artists included: Rashayla Marie Brown, Kirsten Dufour / Mobil Kultur Bureau, Jim Duignan / Stockyard Institute, Michelle Eistrup, Anja Franke, Nanna Lysholt Hansen, Hannah Heilmann, Anni Holm, Ulla Hvejsel, Henrik Plenge Jakobsen, Jenny Kendler, Kurt Finsten/Krabbesholm Højskole, Kirsten Leenaars, Sofia Leiby, Tony Lewis, Josh Mittelman, Matt Morris, Skovsnogen, Edra Soto, The Third Rail, Andrew Yang & Christa Donner / Cultural ReProducers

More at: http://poorfarmexperiment.org/2016-2/

This book launch is in partnership with The Suburban (http://www.thesuburban.org/). See Lise Haller Baggesen and Yvette Brackman’s current exhibition at The Suburban, Riverwest - open through Wednesday, January 31.