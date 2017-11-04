Book of Dahmer’s Confessions Launched by Author at HQ of “Cream City Cannibal” Tour

The morbid yet fascinating legacy of Jeffrey Dahmer continues in the form of a newly-released book that prints his complete confessions to Milwaukee police after his arrest, Dahmer’s letters from prison, and also offers commentary on the continuing question as to why the serial killer became what he became.

Award-winning Chicago-based author and filmmaker John Borowski has put the confessions and insights into his latest book, Dahmer’s Confession: The Milwaukee Cannibal’s Arrest Statements. And it is exactly what the title says, complete and uncensored Dahmer.

Dahmer was arrested in Milwaukee on July 22, 1991 and as officers searched his apartment, they discovered dismembered body parts in the refrigerator. Further investigation led them to photographs of victims which Dahmer dismembered. Dahmer admitted to acts of necrophilia and cannibalism.

The author will be in Milwaukee to launch and sign his book from 4-6 p.m., Nov. 4 at Shaker’s Cigar Bar, 422 S. 2nd St.

Borowski was an early follower of the Dahmer case. “When Dahmer was apprehended, I saw the case file including all of the photos that Dahmer took of his victims body parts. I still cannot get those images out of my mind. Dahmer would take the heads of his victims and place them in the sink and take photos of them. Their eyes and mouths were gaping open in horror.”

Shaker’s is also the only place in America that offers a “Cream City Cannibal” tour of 2nd Street that follows the path Dahmer used to pick up seven of his victims at various establishments. Dahmer occasionally stopped at Shaker’s for a cocktail, but none of his victims came from there.

The tour was recently featured by Fodor’s Travel-- the world's largest publisher of English language travel and tourism information--as one of the top “Murder Tours” in the country. It will be specially offered at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 and regularly at 10 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.