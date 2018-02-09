Book Signing and Lecture
Boswell Book Company 2559 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
- Military historian Craig S. Chapman is in Milwaukee to present his latest book Battle Hardened, on the WWII experience of long time Milwaukee resident and former director of Discovery World, Bill Chapman. By compiling family war stories with National Archives records Craig details a decorated infantry officer's remarkable journey from D-Day to VE-Day with liberating Paris, a concentration camp and being wounded twice along the way.
Info
Boswell Book Company 2559 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Education, Words