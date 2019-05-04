Book Signing & History Ride: 'Milwaukee County's Oak Leaf Trail: A History'

to Google Calendar - Book Signing & History Ride: 'Milwaukee County's Oak Leaf Trail: A History' - 2019-05-04 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Signing & History Ride: 'Milwaukee County's Oak Leaf Trail: A History' - 2019-05-04 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Signing & History Ride: 'Milwaukee County's Oak Leaf Trail: A History' - 2019-05-04 15:00:00 iCalendar - Book Signing & History Ride: 'Milwaukee County's Oak Leaf Trail: A History' - 2019-05-04 15:00:00

South Shore Cyclery 4758 S Packard Ave, Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110

The new book "Milwaukee County's Oak Leaf Trail: A History" makes a great mother's day gift or treat for yourself! Book signing by author Jill Maher 3-5 p.m. at South Shore Cyclery.

Learn more about our beloved trail! Casual ride with nuggets of history 5-6 p.m. (Contact South Shore Cyclery if you need a rental bike.) Support kindly provided by the shop if you get a flat on the ride. Family-friendly and no fee!

Info

South Shore Cyclery 4758 S Packard Ave, Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110 View Map
Education, Health, Kids & Family, Outdoors/Fitness
to Google Calendar - Book Signing & History Ride: 'Milwaukee County's Oak Leaf Trail: A History' - 2019-05-04 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Signing & History Ride: 'Milwaukee County's Oak Leaf Trail: A History' - 2019-05-04 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Signing & History Ride: 'Milwaukee County's Oak Leaf Trail: A History' - 2019-05-04 15:00:00 iCalendar - Book Signing & History Ride: 'Milwaukee County's Oak Leaf Trail: A History' - 2019-05-04 15:00:00