Book Signing & History Ride: 'Milwaukee County's Oak Leaf Trail: A History'

The new book "Milwaukee County's Oak Leaf Trail: A History" makes a great mother's day gift or treat for yourself! Book signing by author Jill Maher 3-5 p.m. at South Shore Cyclery.

Learn more about our beloved trail! Casual ride with nuggets of history 5-6 p.m. (Contact South Shore Cyclery if you need a rental bike.) Support kindly provided by the shop if you get a flat on the ride. Family-friendly and no fee!