The Bookworm Gardens Artist-in-Residence program invites professional artists to explore, interpret and share the unique connections between Literature and Garden that exist at Bookworm Gardens. The mission and magic of Bookworm Gardens is firmly rooted at the intersection of these two worthy disciplines, which is why we have chosen to run two concurrent residencies, one focusing on literature and storytelling and the other focusing on the physical garden and site exploration. It is our belief that creating authentic, long format art experiences at Bookworm Gardens will strengthen connections with our local audience and also propel us onto larger regional and nation platforms.