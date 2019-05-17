Boots To Business

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC (Kenosha) 600 52nd St., Suite 130, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

The session is open to active military personnel, veterans, and connected families. Join us to explore business ownership or other self-employment opportunities by learning the key steps for evaluating business concepts and providing foundational knowledge required to develop a business plan. Participants are introduced to a broad spectrum of entrepreneurial business concepts and the resources available to access start-up capital, technical assistance, contracting opportunities, and more.

Business, Education
4142635450
