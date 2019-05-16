Mercado Magic is taking a a little twirl into the vibras and ritmos of LA NOCHE! Introducing Bota Gala NIGHT MARKET! Featuring makers, collectors, chefs, lovers, healers, movers, shakers and YOU!!!!

Beginning Thursday, May 16th, and continuing on for every Third Thursday from 5-9pm, we will light those velas, clear the dance floor and get ready to connect with local vendors, chefs, musicians, artists and this community that we love so much.

May 16th features DJ NIKKI LA BOMBA so bring your gente, and get ready to boogie on down!!!

Interested in vending with us?

Send along an email to botanicagalacticamke@gmail.com or find vendor app here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeeVSFu9b-8Clxp_ak5lG5kcH0hbf1wk7A8GlPaBYBIsApJUw/viewform

