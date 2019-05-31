Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan)
The Boxed and Burlap Farmers' Market is a wonderful collaboration of area vendors, who have a passion for handmade, locally grown products. We feature organic produce, creative jewelry, jams, jellies and so much more. The venue is inside our barn, so the weather will not affect our market. Come see the wonderful creations made by our own neighbors! You will not be disappointed.
Info
Boxed and Burlap 2935 WI-67, Delavan, Wisconsin 53115 View Map
Farmers Market