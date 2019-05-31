Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan)

Google Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-05-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-05-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-05-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-05-31 00:00:00

Boxed and Burlap 2935 WI-67, Delavan, Wisconsin 53115

The Boxed and Burlap Farmers' Market is a wonderful collaboration of area vendors, who have a passion for handmade, locally grown products. We feature organic produce, creative jewelry, jams, jellies and so much more. The venue is inside our barn, so the weather will not affect our market. Come see the wonderful creations made by our own neighbors! You will not be disappointed.

Info

Boxed and Burlap 2935 WI-67, Delavan, Wisconsin 53115 View Map
Farmers Market
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-05-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-05-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-05-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-05-31 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-07 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Boxed and Burlap Farmers Market (Delavan) - 2019-06-28 00:00:00