Boy Dirt Car

Will be performing selections from new After Music Recordings release of “ Family Live “

a compendium of Boy Dirt Car Songs from 1981 to 2019

recorded live on Good Friday April 19 in the Buechner Room of Eagles Ariel #34 In Minneapolis

appearing with CRLSS , Irrelevant Mouth ,A Crushed Rose & One More Final I Need You

On June 1 2019 at Gold in the Fridge located at 2525 e Crawford Ave in St Francis Wisconsin at 9 PM

Outlaws, Artifacts and Outsiders Have played apart of Boy Dirt Car from the very inception. Along with the nightmarish chaos and improvisation have exposed the evidence of a decaying culture in 1980’s abandoned soundscapes. These sounds have now been replaced with an artifact that is the echo’s of the final vision of destruction of the western world . As we approach our fourth decade Boy Dirt Car and our joyful noise has continued. The participants have changed as the voyage has continued long past our launch in 1981. A great debt of gradate is due to everyone living or dead who has contributed to Boy Dirt Car: performers recordist ,listeners, drivers , poets, barbers ,film makers , dj's ,critics , fellow travelers , short order cooks ,con men ,gas station attendants.All friends and foe’s alike . Boy Dirt Car has always been composed of outsiders,we will always be outsiders.