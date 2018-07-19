Boy Named Banjo
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Boy Named Banjo is an Americana-roots band from Nashville. Described as “Tennessee’s Americana apostles,” their sound has grown up alongside them into an energetic blend of rock, folk-pop, and alt-country that will keep listeners smiling, clapping, and dancing along for many years to come. You won’t want to miss what they have have been cooking up for 2018 – Catch a live show and find out why.
