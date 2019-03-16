BrainExpo 2019

Medical College of Wisconsin 8701 W. Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226

Explore the workings of the brain through interactive exhibits and presentations by five cognitive neuroscientists. See real brains on display, take apart a detailed model of the brain (and try putting it back together!), see different kinds of brain cells through a microscope, test your memory, and try not to be fooled by our amazing visual illusions. Presentations by experts include "How the Brain Constructs Our Reality", "Extraordinary feats and failures of memory”, "What makes the human mind unique”, and "How MRI pictures guide brain surgery”. The event is free and family-friendly. Registration is strongly recommended. Go to www.neuro.mcw.edu/brainexpo and click on RSVP.

