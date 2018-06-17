Brandi Carlile w/Secret Sisters

Brandi Carlile can seduce you with a whisper and then go right for your gut.

For our upcoming 2018 spring and summer tour, each online ticket order will include a digital copy of our new album, By The Way, I Forgive You. We absolutely can’t wait to be with our friends and fans on the road and play these special songs for you. Instructions on how to redeem your album will be emailed within 10 business days of purchase.