Event time: 5pm-7pm

Milwaukee Festival Brass shares the stage

with three other Midwest Brass Ensembles

The Milwaukee Festival Brass is pleased to announce the return of its thrilling and popular brass band event – the third annual “Brass at the Border”. This very special multiple band performance with over 120 brass and percussion musicians from the Madison Brass Band, Illinois Brass Band and Chicago Brass Band will be joining Milwaukee Festival Brass at Milton High School Auditorium in Milton, WI.

When asked about the impetus of the event, Milwaukee Festival Brass Music Director Mark A. Taylor said it was the common bond and appreciation the bands have for the history and tradition of the British brass bands. They see their performances at “Brass at the Border as a fantastic opportunity to bring this wonderful music to a wider audience while at the same time performing for – and learning from – one another. Further, as community-based arts organizations, they experience common challenges and rewards, so can share ideas with one another. But, he notes, the big winner of the day will be the audience, who will be treated to performances by these four outstanding bands!

The concert will include previews of each band’s performance at the annual North American Brass Band Championships, to be held March 10 – 11, 2017 in Fort Wayne, IN. This year the Milwaukee Festival Brass defends its championship in the Third Section; the Madison and Illinois Brass Bands will each vie for the title of the First Section; and the Chicago Brass Band will compete among the nation’s elite bands in the Championship Section.

The Milwaukee Festival Brass, with special guests; the Madison Brass Band; Illinois Brass Band; and the Chicago Brass Band will present “Brass at the Border III” on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at 3:00pm at Milton High School Auditorium in Milton, WI. Tickets are $15, or $12 for seniors and students and are available on our website or may be purchased at the door. Group rates are available. For more information, and for directions to the Milton High School Auditorium, please visit www.mfbrass.org/brass-at-the-border.

Price: $12-$15