Brats for Heroes

Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151

Event time: 12-2pm

To thank the EMS, fire and police teams that help keep our Heritage Deer Creek residents safe, we’re inviting all first responders to enjoy a meal on us. Stop by for a boxed lunch. Please RSVP with the approximate number of lunch orders to Barb at 262-789-6600 or bgeorge@heritageal.com

Price: Free

Info
Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
Benefits / Charity, Misc. Events
