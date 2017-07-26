Brats for Heroes
Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
Event time: 12-2pm
To thank the EMS, fire and police teams that help keep our Heritage Deer Creek residents safe, we’re inviting all first responders to enjoy a meal on us. Stop by for a boxed lunch. Please RSVP with the approximate number of lunch orders to Barb at 262-789-6600 or bgeorge@heritageal.com
Price: Free
