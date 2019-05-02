Bravo, Next Act! 2019 benefit event

Next Act Theatre 255 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Bravo, Next Act! 2019, Next Act Theatre's annual signature benefit event, will be an evening of fun and entertainment for a good cause, Thursday, May 2. Join Next Act at their home, 255 S Water Street, from 6 – 9 pm to celebrate the close of a successful 2018-19 season and to support the mission and work of Next Act Theatre. Tickets are $95 or $125 for VIP, which includes Premium Seating and admission to the VIP reception before the event.For info, call 414-278-7780., www.nextact.org

Benefits / Charity, Theater & Dance
