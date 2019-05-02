Bravo, Next Act! 2019 benefit event
Bravo, Next Act! 2019, Next Act Theatre's annual signature benefit event, will be an evening of fun and entertainment for a good cause, Thursday, May 2. Join Next Act at their home, 255 S Water Street, from 6 – 9 pm to celebrate the close of a successful 2018-19 season and to support the mission and work of Next Act Theatre. Tickets are $95 or $125 for VIP, which includes Premium Seating and admission to the VIP reception before the event.For info, call 414-278-7780., www.nextact.org
