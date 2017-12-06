Break The Week with Larry Lynne Trio Wednesday Dec. 6 at 8pm

Mezcalero invites you to attend Break the Week Music Event on Wednesday Dec. 6 at 8 PM. The Legendary Larry Lynne Trio will be performing at Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar (The Tower). Larry will be playing on the Dining Room Stage area to give you room to dance.

We encourage you to come early and try some of our delicious food and Margaritas and get you energized, hydrated and ready for a night of dancing and fun.

To reserve your table in advance please call at 414-897-8296 or

Email: Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com

Or contact us via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/

Sign up for Mezcalero and SUAVE New Year’s Eve Party

https://www.facebook.com/events/891245834375601/

Most grateful for your support.

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W. Foresthome Ave.

Greenfield WI, 53220