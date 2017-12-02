Breakfast or Lunch with Santa
CelticMKE Center 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Saturday December 2, 2017
CelticMKE Center | 1532 N. Wauwatosa Avenue
Two Sessions Available
9:30 AM | Breakfast Included
12:00 PM | Lunch Included
$8 Admission (per person) | Includes One Session
*children 2 and under are free*
Multiple crafts for kids to make and take home, holiday activities,
photo opportunities & a gift bag from Santa!
No Walk-Ins Available. Tickets must be purchased in advance BEFORE, so we can account for food. Admission is per person. Adults pay $8 as well and will also receive breakfast or lunch. Kids also get breakfast or lunch and will receive gift bags and can take home their crafts (there will be up to 3 crafts total).